Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

