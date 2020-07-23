Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 87,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $1,553,400.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 109,440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.