Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on SFNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

