SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.76, approximately 85,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,011,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

SILV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 807,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 178,163 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

