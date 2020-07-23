Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$7.10 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

TSE SVM opened at C$10.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.05. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$10.76.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$128,800.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,600. Insiders have sold a total of 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,665 over the last ninety days.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

