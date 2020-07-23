Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 263,669 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,185,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

