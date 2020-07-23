Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust uptake of SSD Solutions. High demand for eMMC and UFS controllers courtesy of growing adoption of embedded memory controllers in smartphones is expected to drive growth. The company anticipates gaining from increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave. Further, China’s anticipated economic recovery post lockdown holds promise. Also, growing clout of Shannon SSDs is a positive. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. In fact, the company announced bleak preliminary Q2 results anticipating revenues within the lower half of the prior guided range. Notably, its stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 329,331 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

