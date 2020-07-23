Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

SBNY opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

