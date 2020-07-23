Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.90 million.

TSE:SW opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.52. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.16. The stock has a market cap of $461.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

