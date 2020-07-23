Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSRR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

