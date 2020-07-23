Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 249,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 511,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

