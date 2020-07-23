Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

