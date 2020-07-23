Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

