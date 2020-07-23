Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €45.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($42.25) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.44 ($47.69).

SHL stock opened at €44.57 ($50.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.61. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a one year high of €47.27 ($53.11). The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

