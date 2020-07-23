Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €45.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($42.25) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.44 ($47.69).

SHL stock opened at €44.57 ($50.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.61. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a one year high of €47.27 ($53.11). The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

