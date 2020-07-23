Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $910,538.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,096,700 shares in the company, valued at $598,475,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 113,652 shares of company stock worth $4,216,972 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

