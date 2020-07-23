SHIELD Price Up 7.9% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $730,756.85 and approximately $71.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,516.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.02773443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.02499946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00472311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00755906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00669310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014636 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

