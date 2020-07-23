Sharon Benzeno Sells 417 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $320,539.14.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,472.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

