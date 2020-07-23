Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.40.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

