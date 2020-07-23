ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SFBS stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 66,884 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

