Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Trading Down 1.9%

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 135,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 125,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

