Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.
Seattle Genetics Company Profile
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
