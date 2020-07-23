Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.