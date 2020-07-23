Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.51. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$26.55.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.60, for a total value of C$46,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,314.91. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,183,250. Insiders sold a total of 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,767 in the last 90 days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

