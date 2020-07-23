Scotiabank Raises Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $21.00

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

