Scotiabank Raises Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $138.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.85.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $158.24 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.