Scotiabank Raises Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $18.50

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

