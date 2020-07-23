Scotiabank Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

KGC opened at $8.48 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

