Scotiabank Boosts Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $6.50

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

KNTNF opened at $4.23 on Monday. Golden Arrow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07.

