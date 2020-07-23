Scotiabank Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $12.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.90 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

