SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SciPlay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. Research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

