Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

