Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton Sells 2,000 Shares

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $17,140.00.

SCND stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

