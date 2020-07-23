Scientific Digital Imaging’s (SDI) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.29. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

About Scientific Digital Imaging

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

