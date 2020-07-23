Scientific Digital Imaging’s (SDI) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.29. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.
About Scientific Digital Imaging
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Digital Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Digital Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.