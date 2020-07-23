Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $23.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sasol by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

