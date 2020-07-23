Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $23.84.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
