Sara Bay Financial Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000. Facebook comprises about 4.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

