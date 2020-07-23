Sara Bay Financial Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Walt Disney makes up about 3.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

