Sara Bay Financial Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

