Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.08.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$42.84.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.