SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $180.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SAP traded as high as $162.97 and last traded at $162.39, with a volume of 3224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.77.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SAP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

