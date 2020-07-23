Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.