Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$3.55 at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 37,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,634,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,137,128. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,288.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

