RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTL. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($38.76) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.21 ($45.18).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

