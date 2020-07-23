Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMG. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 178.95 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Insiders have acquired 171 shares of company stock valued at $30,034 over the last ninety days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.