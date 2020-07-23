Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 7,515 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total transaction of C$715,978.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,540.09.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59.

On Friday, May 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total transaction of C$616,931.15.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$93.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

