Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$90.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of L stock opened at C$68.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

