Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $90.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

