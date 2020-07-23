Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Raised to C$2.25

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

ROXG has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Roxgold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of $599.11 million and a PE ratio of 271.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

