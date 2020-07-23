Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Raised to C$1.90 at Eight Capital

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Roxgold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

TSE ROXG opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of $599.11 million and a P/E ratio of 271.67.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

