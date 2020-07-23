Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 395 by Barclays

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 395 target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 372.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

