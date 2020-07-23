RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $926.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.35. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

