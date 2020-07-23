RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 951,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

