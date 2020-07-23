Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Major Shareholder Martin S. Friedman Sells 30,000 Shares

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVSB. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.